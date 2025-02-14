Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
14.02.25
20:39 Uhr
8,964 Euro
+0,038
+0,43 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8908,95023:00
8,9048,97422:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 22:47 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Changes to the Board composition

Finanznachrichten News

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("GOGL" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Tonesan Amissah as Director of the Company.

Tonesan Amissah is a Barrister and Attorney-at-Law with over 30 years of experience in international corporate law. Ms. Amissah is currently a Client Director at Ocorian Services (Bermuda) Limited, a global fiduciary and corporate services company where she oversees all aspects of client service. Ms. Amissah is a former partner of Appleby (Bermuda) Limited, where she led the funds & investment services team and was a senior member of the firm's corporate department, having joined Appleby in 1989. She also serves as a director of companies in the insurance space. Ms. Amissah holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, she qualified as a Barrister at the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn in London in 1988 and was later called to the Bermuda Bar in 1992. She is a member of the Institute of Directors and was appointed an accredited speaker for the Regulatory and Compliance Association in 2015. Ms. Amissah is a Bermuda citizen.

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
February 14, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.