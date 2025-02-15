Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter Issues Statement After Jane Doe Lawsuit Regarding False Rape Allegations Gets Dismissed With Prejudice

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter issued the below statement in response to the dismissal of Tony Buzbee's Jane Doe lawsuit with prejudice:

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.

This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.

The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."

Carter's attorney, Alex Spiro, also shared a statement in the wake of the dismissal of the lawsuit that Buzbee filed in December 2024, saying:

"The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name."

NBC News exposed the plaintiff's false claims in a story published in December. The plaintiff originally told NBC News that she spoke with musician Benji Madden at the after party where the alleged assault took place, but a representative for Benji and his brother Joel confirmed to the publication that neither of the brothers attended the 2000 VMAs because they were on tour in the Midwest. Furthermore, the plaintiff said her father picked her up after the alleged assault, but he denied her account, telling NBC News that he "cannot verify the claims."

The plaintiff's fabricated lies further unraveled after she indicated that she watched the 2000 Video Music Awards show on a jumbotron outside of Radio City Music Hall. However, according to the New York Police Department, there was no permit issued for a jumbotron that year. She also said she "stumbled" upon a limousine despite the fact that the limousine area was blocks away from the venue.

The false claim that the assault took place at "a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway" in New York roughly a 20-minute drive from Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 7, 2000 was also debunked. It ultimately came to light that there were no houses in New York that matched the plaintiff's descriptions within a 20-minute radius.

