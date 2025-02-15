Rheinmetall's stock achieved a remarkable milestone on Friday, breaking through the €800 mark for the first time in its trading history. The defense contractor's shares climbed as high as €832, marking a significant daily gain of approximately 10%. This extraordinary performance coincides with the Munich Security Conference and growing expectations for increased European defense spending. Major financial institutions have responded enthusiastically to these developments, with HSBC raising its price target to €1,000 and Bank of America setting a new target of €900. The stock's impressive trajectory reflects the changing geopolitical landscape and mounting pressure from the United States for European nations to boost their defense budgets.

Market Volatility and Sector-Wide Impact

The defense sector demonstrated notable volatility during the trading session, with Rheinmetall's stock showing resilience despite initial fluctuations. After an early decline of 5.5% following reports of potential Ukraine negotiations, the shares recovered impressively to close with a 4% gain. This positive momentum extended across the defense industry, with companies like Hensoldt experiencing substantial gains of up to 15% in the MDax. Market participants anticipate sustained growth in European defense expenditure, regardless of diplomatic developments, supporting the robust performance of defense-related stocks.

