Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter net income of $2,650,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $2,437,000, or $0.54 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Southern earned $10,402,000 or $2.28 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $10,905,000 or $2.40 per share, for the same period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "2024 was another solid year with total assets reaching approximately $1.5 billion. During the year ended December 31, 2024, total loans and deposits grew to $1.116 billion and $1.252 billion, respectively. While our earnings continue to be impacted by the current interest rate environment, we remain encouraged by the strength of our core deposits and our ability to maintain asset quality."

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,782,000, or 1.14% of loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11,697,000, or 1.13% on December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $27,000 for 2024, compared to $15,000 for 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.08% on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, was 0.71% and 0.80%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.07% for 2024 compared to 11.94% for 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the years ending December 31, 2024, and 2023 was 2.98% and 3.16%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,737 $ 71,620 Federal funds sold 259 1,468 Securities available for sale, at fair value 159,320 169,740 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 60,454 61,600 Loans held-for-sale 995 169 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,782 - 2024, $11,697 - 2023 1,103,652 1,024,720 Premises and equipment, net 25,600 23,114 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 23,139 22,472 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 111 147 Other assets 35,866 26,323 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,496,555 $ 1,414,795 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 223,583 $ 226,178 Interest bearing 1,028,212 931,793 Total deposits 1,251,795 1,157,971 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,560 1,738 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,355 15,703 Other borrowings 82,900 106,900 Subordinated debentures 34,722 34,653 Total liabilities 1,389,332 1,316,965 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 4,577,107 shares in 2024,

4,533,637 shares in 2023 11,438 11,330 Additional paid-in capital 13,438 13,126 Retained earnings 97,462 89,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,115 ) (16,434 ) Total shareholders' equity 107,223 97,830 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,496,555 $ 1,414,795

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 16,628 $ 15,308 $ 64,376 $ 54,887 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 999 766 4,629 3,125 Securities: Taxable 1,376 1,635 5,889 6,291 Tax-exempt 318 304 1,222 1,265 Total interest income 19,321 18,013 76,116 65,568 Interest expense: Deposits 7,358 6,077 29,013 20,593 Other 1,315 1,606 6,016 4,995 Total interest expense 8,673 7,683 35,029 25,588 Net interest income 10,648 10,330 41,087 39,980 Provision for credit losses 353 - 1,014 950 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,295 10,330 40,073 39,030 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 422 422 1,692 1,670 Trust fees 704 632 2,744 2,419 Net gains on loan sales 253 119 672 305 Earnings on life insurance assets 170 161 667 617 ATM and debit card fee income 462 447 1,818 1,786 Other 289 296 898 941 Total non-interest income 2,300 2,077 8,491 7,738 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,233 5,836 22,388 20,586 Occupancy, net 540 416 2,054 1,813 Equipment 425 385 1,658 1,449 Professional and outside services 581 770 2,156 2,243 Software maintenance 635 608 2,452 2,247 ATM expenses 212 201 841 803 Printing, postage, and supplies 97 118 510 437 Telecommunication expenses 73 109 313 376 Other 1,096 940 4,053 3,466 Total non-interest expense 9,892 9,383 36,425 33,420 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,703 3,024 12,139 13,348 Federal income tax provision 53 587 1,737 2,443 NET INCOME $ 2,650 $ 2,437 $ 10,402 $ 10,905 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 2.28 $ 2.40 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.57 0.54 2.28 2.40 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.15 0.14 0.60 0.56



