OBODENCE and XBRYK approved by the European Commission (EC) for all indications referencing Prolia and Xgeva, respectively

Marks Samsung Bioepis' 10th and 11th product and first endocrinology treatment approved by the EC adding to its growing portfolio of biosimilars

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for OBODENCE (60mg pre-filled syringe) and XBRYK (120mg vial), denosumab biosimilars referencing Prolia and Xgeva formerly referred to as SB16.

OBODENCE, referencing Prolia, has been approved for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, treatment of bone loss associated with hormone ablation in men with prostate cancer at increased risk of fractures, and treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.

XBRYK, referencing Xgeva, has been approved for the prevention of skeletal related events (pathological fracture, radiation to bone, spinal cord compression or surgery to bone) in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone, and treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

Osteoporosis is a major concern in Europe as it results in 4.3 million fragility fractures and health care costs in excess of €56 billion annually. Less than half of women at high risk of fracture are treated despite the high cost of fractures and the availability of affordable medications.1 In addition, skeletal related events (SREs) resulting from bone metastases can lead to severe pain, increased risk of death, increased health care costs and reduced quality of life.2

The EC approval was based on totality of evidence including analytical, non-clinical data, and clinical data. A randomized, double-blind, three-arm, parallel group, single-dose Phase 1 study demonstrated the pharmacokinetic (PK) equivalence between SB16, EU-sourced denosumab (EU-DEN), and US-sourced denosumab (US-DEN) in healthy male participants. The primary PK endpoints were met, in terms of area under the concentration-time curve (AUC) from time zero to infinity, and maximum serum concentration.3 In addition, a randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 study demonstrated equivalent efficacy and comparable safety, immunogenicity, PK, and pharmacodynamics (PD) profiles between SB16 and reference denosumab (DEN) in postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMO) patients. The primary endpoint was met in terms of percent (%) change from baseline in lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) at Month 12, and a follow-up up to Month 18 demonstrated switching to SB16 from DEN were comparable up to Month 18 in terms of efficacy, PK, PD, safety and immunogenicity.4,5

OBODENCE and XBRYK, marking Samsung Bioepis' 10th and 11th EC approvals as well as the company's first EC approval for an endocrinology biosimilar, add to the company's growing portfolio in new therapeutic areas.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media X, LinkedIn.

