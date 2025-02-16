JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the third quarter, GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year.Japan also will see final December numbers for industrial production and its tertiary industry activity index. In the previous reading, production was up 0.3 percent on month and capacity utilization slipped 1.9 percent. The tertiary index had a reading of 0.20 after showing -1.20 in November.South Korea will provide January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were down 6.4 percent on year and exports slumped 10.3 percent for a trade deficit of $1.89 billion.Singapore will see January data for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year. That follows the 1.7 percent monthly increase and the 9.0 percent yearly gain in December, when the trade surplus was SGD3.850 billion.Indonesia will release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 9.95 percent on year, down from 11.07 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.99 percent, up from 4.78 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.91 billion, down from $2.24 billion a month earlier.Thailand will provide Q4 figures for Q4 gross domestic product. GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year after expanding 1.2 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year in the three months prior.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX