Moby, a Leading Options Protocol, Expands to Berachain Mainnet

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moby, the No.1 options protocol on Arbitrum with a total trading volume of $3.5 billion, has officially launched on the Berachain Mainnet.

Berachain is an EVM-identical Layer 1 blockchain that leverages the novel Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, setting it apart from traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) networks. By embedding liquidity provisioning into its core security model, PoL aligns incentives across validators, applications, and users-ensuring liquidity and security at the network level.

Moby's pioneering efforts have been recognized through its selection for Berachain's prestigious Request for Application (RFA) program-an endorsement reflecting the protocol's robust infrastructure and potential to enhance liquidity across the Berachain ecosystem. Moreover, Moby has secured partnerships with key industry players such as Kodiak, Infrared, PumpBTC and GMX, further solidifying its position within the ecosystem.

Moby offers two key advantages for Berachain traders and institutions: deeper liquidity and exceptionally tight spreads, both designed to ensure an optimal trading environment. Meanwhile, liquidity providers benefit from high passive income, underpinned by stable risk management achieved through real-time automatic hedging.

Additionally, Moby's Structured Product Vault (SPV) seamlessly integrates with Berachain's PoL mechanism, providing an efficient yield-enhancing solution. The SPV aggregates PoL rewards and optimizes their yield through algorithmic options trading. It will integrate LST/LRT and Real World Assets (RWA) to expand the on-chain options market.

"The expansion to Berachain is a pivotal step for Moby," stated Ben, CEO of Moby. "By leveraging Berachain's PoL model, we are setting the stage for a more liquid and scalable on-chain options market-ushering in a new era of institutional-grade trading and structured products"

Coinciding with its official launch on the Berachain mainnet, Moby introduced an incentive program for early access users. This initiative allows users to earn rewards based on their engagement.

About Moby

Moby is an on-chain options protocol to lead the next narrative for DeFi. Moby offers an optimized trading environment based on its pioneering SLE (Synchronized Liquidity Engine) and Dynamic Risk Premium model, which enables real-time accurate pricing, narrowest spread in the market, abundant liquidity, and Robinhood-class UI/UX.

Moby is set to provide new features such as capital efficiency improvement models and structured products to welcome institutions and the traditional TradFi audience.

