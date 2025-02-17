TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report.That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 0.3 percent).On an annualized basis, GDP was up 2.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent and up from the upwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.2 percent).Capital expenditure was up 0.5 percent on quarter after slipping 0.1 percent in Q3, while external demand added 0.7 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.The GDP price index was up 2.8 percent on year, in line with estimates and up from 2.4 percent in the third quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX