The 185 MW / 370 MWh Koorangie battery energy storage project in Victoria has reached a major milestone with developer Edify Energy confirming the system has successfully exported power to the grid for the first time. From pv magazine Australia Edify Energy said the 185 MW / 370 MWh Koorangie battery energy storage system in northwest Victoria has started exporting to the grid with hold point testing now underway as it works towards full generation. Designed and developed by Edify but owned by Italian energy infrastructure investor Sostoneo Infrastructure Partners, the Koorangie battery features ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...