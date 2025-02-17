TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary January 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

17 February 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited: George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited: TwentyFour Sales +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.