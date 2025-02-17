BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from the euro area is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes external trade data for January. In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Sweden.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes foreign trade data. The trade surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 4.3 billion in December from EUR 4.2 billion in November.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue Eurozone trade data. Economists expect the trade surplus to fall to EUR 14.4 billion in December from EUR 16.4 billion in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX