Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 14 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 341.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 331.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 337.0078p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,293,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,753,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 337.0078p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 500 334.00 08:28:25 00073656509TRLO0 XLON 72 334.00 08:28:25 00073656510TRLO0 XLON 1225 333.00 08:29:34 00073656620TRLO0 XLON 1013 332.00 08:38:28 00073657010TRLO0 XLON 1021 331.00 08:46:21 00073657355TRLO0 XLON 855 331.00 08:46:51 00073657389TRLO0 XLON 57 331.00 08:46:51 00073657388TRLO0 XLON 495 331.00 09:01:06 00073657832TRLO0 XLON 1200 331.00 09:01:06 00073657831TRLO0 XLON 3210 339.00 09:36:50 00073659299TRLO0 XLON 400 339.00 09:36:50 00073659298TRLO0 XLON 997 339.00 09:36:50 00073659300TRLO0 XLON 540 339.00 09:36:50 00073659303TRLO0 XLON 152 339.00 09:36:50 00073659302TRLO0 XLON 316 339.00 09:36:50 00073659301TRLO0 XLON 996 335.00 09:52:04 00073659761TRLO0 XLON 537 337.00 10:10:05 00073660490TRLO0 XLON 399 337.00 10:10:05 00073660489TRLO0 XLON 929 337.00 10:10:05 00073660488TRLO0 XLON 942 336.00 10:29:05 00073661148TRLO0 XLON 275 336.00 10:41:15 00073661564TRLO0 XLON 136 336.00 10:41:15 00073661563TRLO0 XLON 168 337.00 11:04:29 00073662799TRLO0 XLON 31 337.00 11:04:29 00073662798TRLO0 XLON 62 337.00 11:04:29 00073662797TRLO0 XLON 32 337.00 11:04:33 00073662803TRLO0 XLON 40 337.00 11:04:33 00073662802TRLO0 XLON 437 337.00 11:10:06 00073663013TRLO0 XLON 573 337.00 11:10:06 00073663012TRLO0 XLON 395 336.50 11:10:50 00073663030TRLO0 XLON 157 336.50 11:10:50 00073663032TRLO0 XLON 400 336.50 11:10:50 00073663031TRLO0 XLON 887 335.50 11:19:56 00073663208TRLO0 XLON 247 335.50 11:19:56 00073663207TRLO0 XLON 1015 335.00 11:44:15 00073663855TRLO0 XLON 973 334.50 11:44:37 00073663861TRLO0 XLON 971 334.00 11:53:08 00073664128TRLO0 XLON 486 332.00 12:10:25 00073664956TRLO0 XLON 500 332.00 12:10:25 00073664955TRLO0 XLON 761 334.50 12:45:13 00073665632TRLO0 XLON 335 334.50 12:45:13 00073665631TRLO0 XLON 30 335.00 12:45:13 00073665634TRLO0 XLON 15 335.00 12:45:13 00073665633TRLO0 XLON 939 339.00 13:12:03 00073666468TRLO0 XLON 1135 339.00 13:20:31 00073666656TRLO0 XLON 155 339.00 13:34:35 00073667242TRLO0 XLON 244 339.00 13:34:35 00073667241TRLO0 XLON 39 339.00 13:35:53 00073667273TRLO0 XLON 289 339.00 13:36:45 00073667327TRLO0 XLON 478 339.00 13:38:45 00073667372TRLO0 XLON 556 339.00 13:38:45 00073667371TRLO0 XLON 276 339.00 13:47:33 00073667551TRLO0 XLON 256 339.00 13:47:45 00073667555TRLO0 XLON 276 339.00 13:47:45 00073667554TRLO0 XLON 978 338.00 13:51:56 00073667823TRLO0 XLON 1048 338.00 13:51:56 00073667824TRLO0 XLON 1117 336.00 14:04:57 00073668330TRLO0 XLON 372 336.50 14:30:01 00073668995TRLO0 XLON 276 337.00 14:30:01 00073668997TRLO0 XLON 61 337.00 14:30:01 00073668996TRLO0 XLON 827 337.00 14:30:01 00073668999TRLO0 XLON 249 337.00 14:30:01 00073668998TRLO0 XLON 624 336.50 14:31:45 00073669072TRLO0 XLON 22 336.50 14:31:45 00073669074TRLO0 XLON 498 336.50 14:31:45 00073669073TRLO0 XLON 1107 337.00 14:47:30 00073669841TRLO0 XLON 263 336.50 14:48:11 00073669861TRLO0 XLON

