Following the indictment of its chairman, Gautam Adani, in the United States over bribery allegations, questions are being asked about Adani Group's ability to raise capital. With the charges related to solar, India's PV industry has wider concerns. Adani Group refutes the allegations and says it is as robust as ever. From pv magazine 02/25 In late 2024, US authorities alleged that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with other senior staff, was involved in a scheme to pay bribes to secure power supply contracts in India, misleading investors in the United States as a result. Adani and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...