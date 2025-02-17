TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production decreased at the end of the year, revised from a rebound estimated initially, the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Monday.Industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in December, which was slower than the 2.2 percent fall in November. However, the decline in industrial production came in contrast to the initial estimated growth of 0.3 percent.On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production was 1.6 percent, compared to a 2.7 percent fall a month ago.Shipments were 0.2 percent higher on the month and dipped 2.7 percent from the last year. On the other hand, inventories fell 0.7 percent compared to last month and slid 2.0 percent annually. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a monthly decrease of 1.4 percent.Further, data showed that capacity utilization registered a monthly drop of 0.2 in December, following a 1.9 percent decrease in November.Separate official data showed that tertiary activity rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to a 0.3 percent decrease in November.Among the individual components, finance and insurance, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, utilities, medical, health care, and welfare increased in December.Meanwhile, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, retail trade, real estate, business-related services, goods rental, and leasing declined.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX