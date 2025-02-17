CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.6459 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.6511.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-month high of 0.6374 and a 2-week high of 0.9034 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6350 and 0.9005, respectively.The aussie edged up to 1.1103 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.1082.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.12 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX