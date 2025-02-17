DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 938.2693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 280537 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 376257 EQS News ID: 2086987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086987&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)