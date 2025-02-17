Bitget Limited: Bitget Launches Global Graduate Program to Cultivate the Next Generation of Web3 Talent

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 17, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the launch of its first Bitget Graduate Program, an initiative designed to recruit and cultivate the next generation of blockchain and Web3 talent from top global universities. As part of Bitget's Blockchain4YouthCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, this program aligns with the company's plans of driving education, innovation, and long-term growth in the blockchain industry.

The Bitget Graduate Program seeks outstanding graduates with a global mindset, a passion for innovation, and a strong drive to explore the future of Web3. The program provides career opportunities across various fields, including operations, product management, marketing, risk & compliance, data management, and engineering, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience in one of the fastest-growing sectors.

Applications are now open on the Bitget official websiteand will remain available until March 15, 2025. Successful candidates will receive offer letters to join Bitget, with the earliest start date being April 1. Through this program, Bitget plans to hire around 30 exceptional graduates, offering them a structured development program, cross-functional training, and direct mentorship from industry experts. Participants will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge blockchain projects and contribute to expanding Web3 applications.

"At Bitget, we believe the future of Web3 lies in the hands of the next generation," said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. "The Graduate Program is designed to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity, providing young professionals with a direct pathway to immerse themselves in the blockchain industry. As Web3 adoption accelerates, we are committed to equipping future leaders with the skills and experiences they need to shape the decentralized world."

Bitget offers a dynamic and diverse workplace, with over 1,800 employees from over 60 countries and a culture that values efficiency, innovation, and collaboration. The program offers competitive compensation, clear career development pathways, and growth opportunities within Bitget.

Launched in May 2023, Blockchain4Youthaligns with Bitget's commitment to inspiring the next generation to embrace blockchain. With a $10 million pledge over five years, the initiative offers courses, hackathons, and scholarships. By the end of 2024, Bitget had entered over 60 universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University College London (UCL), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, National Technological University of Argentina, National Taiwan University, and RMIT University, hosting nearly 100 talks and reaching over 13,000 students.

For more details on the Bitget Graduate Program and application process, visit this link.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

