Next Energy said its 101. 6 cm x 152. 4 cm laminated transparent power-generating windows were produced with its pilot production line. California-based organic photovoltaic (OPV) start-up Next Energy Technologies has unveiled what it claims to be the world's largest fully transparent organic PV window. The 101. 6 cm x 152. 4 cm laminated transparent power-generating window was produced with the company's pilot production line. The window is built with a substrate, a transparent OPV layer, an edge seal, a busbar, a junction box and cover glass. Next Energy uses automated slot-die coating manufacturing ...

