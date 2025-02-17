Rheinmetall's stock achieved a remarkable milestone on Monday morning, surging to an unprecedented high of €909.00. The Düsseldorf-based defense company's shares demonstrated strong momentum from the trading day's onset, opening at €900.00 and maintaining steady gains throughout the session. This exceptional performance was underpinned by robust trading activity, with over 108,000 shares changing hands in the initial trading hours. The company's recent quarterly results have been particularly impressive, showcasing a significant earnings per share increase from €2.35 to €3.11, alongside a substantial 39.53% revenue growth to €2.45 billion.

Analysts Project Further Growth

Market analysts have significantly revised their profit forecasts for Rheinmetall's defense segment, with some projections increasing by up to 33%. The consensus earnings per share estimate for 2024 stands at €21.33, with an anticipated dividend of €7.52. Swiss banking analysts have notably adjusted their price target upward from €805 to €924, while maintaining a neutral stance due to political uncertainties. Under optimistic scenarios, some analysts suggest the stock could potentially reach €1,275, reflecting growing confidence in the company's strategic positioning within the current geopolitical landscape.

