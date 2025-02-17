OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen rose to 5-day highs of 158.92 against the euro, 190.71 against the pound and 168.26 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 159.81, 191.71 and 169.29, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 1-week high of 151.48 and a 5-day high of 106.88 from last week's closing quotes of 152.33 and 107.37, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 150.00 against the greenback and 104.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX