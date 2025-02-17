The French PV sector has reacted vehemently against the proposed provisions with claims they could completely halt the rooftop PV business. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has outlined a proposal to slash the feed-in tariffs (FiTs) for all rooftop PV systems with a capacity of up to 500 kW. The ministry attributed the decision to trim the FiTs to budgetary constraints. "The tariffs allowed to deploy many photovoltaic installations in France in recent years," it said in a press release. "This enthusiasm shows the increasing economic maturity of the sector, and ...

