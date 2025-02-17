BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE announced the launch of a convertible bond tender offer, now inviting current bondholders to submit offers to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible bonds due 2025, any and all of the outstanding convertible bonds due 2026 , and up to 350 million euros principal amount of the outstanding convertible bonds due 2027. The company plans to repurchase Convertible Bonds for an aggregate principal amount of approximately 1.00 billion euros.The company has invited the holders of the 2025 Bonds, whose remaining outstanding principal amount is EUR 48.1 million as of on Monday, to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the 2025 Bonds. The repurchase price per 2025 Bond tendered under the 2025 Bonds Repurchase Invitation is 99.375% of the principal amount per 2025 Bond (equal to EUR 99,375.00 per 2025 Bond).The company has also invited the holders of the 2026 Bonds, whose remaining outstanding principal amount is EUR 593.5 million as of today, to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the 2026 Bonds. The repurchase price per 2026 Bond tendered under the 2026 Bonds Repurchase Invitation is 97.500% of the principal amount per 2026 Bond (equal to EUR 97,500.00 per 2026 Bond).In addition, the company invited the holders of the 2027 Bonds, whose full outstanding principal amount is EUR 875 million as of today, to tender for purchase for cash up to EUR 350 million principal amount of the 2027 Bonds. The repurchase price per 2027 Bond tendered under the 2027 Bonds Repurchase Invitation will be determined by the Company in accordance with the modified reverse Dutch auction procedure, but is at least 94.500% of the principal amount per 2027 Bond (equal to EUR 94,500.00 per 2027 Bond).The company said it will also pay interest accrued on the purchased Convertible Bonds from and including the interest payment date for the corresponding Convertible Bonds immediately preceding the settlement date of the respective Repurchase Invitation to but excluding the settlement date of such Repurchase Invitation.Settlement of the 2025 Bonds Repurchase Invitation is expected to take place on 26 February 2025. Settlement of the 2026 Bonds Repurchase Invitation is expected to take place on 5 March 2025.Settlement of the 2027 Bonds Repurchase Invitation is expected to take place on 26 February 2025.The decision to accept any offer to sell any of the Convertible Bonds is at the Company's sole and absolute discretion. Delivery Hero also reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to purchase less than or more than the Target Amount and to determine the respective purchase amount of the 2025 Bonds, the 2026 Bonds, and the 2027 Bonds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX