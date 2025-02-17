ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus rose to a five-month high in December on a rebound in exports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Monday.The trade surplus totaled EUR 5.98 billion compared to a EUR 3.99 billion surplus in the previous month. This was the highest surplus since July. In December 2023, the surplus was EUR 5.33 billion.On a yearly basis, exports logged a growth of 2.9 percent, reversing November's 2.6 percent decrease. Likewise, imports climbed 1.7 percent after falling 2.7 percent in November.The trade with EU resulted in a deficit of EUR 1.86 billion compared to a EUR 2.04 billion shortfall in November. The decline was driven by a 1.4 percent rise in exports and a 2.4 percent fall in imports.Data showed that the overall trade surplus surged to EUR 54.9 billion in 2024 from EUR 34.01 billion in 2023. The energy deficit declined to EUR 49.6 billion, from EUR 65.1 billion the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX