Foxx Life Sciences Hosts Successful Open House Event in Hyderabad, India

Foxx Life Sciences is delighted to announce the successful completion of its Open House event, held at the company's facility in Hyderabad, India. The event was well attended by industry leaders, partners, and community members, marking a significant milestone in Foxx Life Sciences ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the life sciences sector.

Foxx Loves India Plant Inauguration

Industry, Government and distinguished guests were on site in Hyderabad to celebrate the open house of Foxx's 2nd plant in 5 years.

Foxx celebrated 5 years of Bioprocess manufacturing in India and 2 new manufacturing plants, including a new state of the art blow and injection molding facility. Guests had the chance to interact with the company's experts, explore the latest advancements in manufacturing, and discover Foxx Life Sciences' innovative solutions.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback from our Open House event. This event underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration in India within the life sciences community" stated Thomas Taylor, Founder and CEO of Foxx Life Sciences

Eknath Kulkarni, Co-Founder, Part-Owner, and President of Foxx Life Sciences APAC, said "We are excited to continue building strong relationships with our customers, suppliers, and employees with these new major Investments. From R&D, prototyping, machining, welding, injection molding, clean room assembly, and Asia logistics, Foxx is ready to support our global customers".

Rick Schwartz, President of Foxx Life Sciences, also attended the event and added, "The Open House was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our capabilities and share our vision for the future. We are committed to driving growth and excellence in the industry, and events like this help us connect with the community and highlight our contributions."

The 2 new plants in Hyderabad further strengthens Foxx Life Sciences' global positioning and enhances its manufacturing redundancies, ensuring robust and reliable operations across multiple locations. Manufacturing redundancy is critical for Vaccine, Biotech, Pharma and Medical end users. With a focus on quality (ISO 13485 since 2010), seven certified ISO Class 7 clean rooms, 5 manufacturing plants, Foxx is the perfect partner for your next Life Science disposable product or Bioprocess single-use custom assembly.

About Foxx Life Sciences:

Located just 42 miles from Boston, Foxx Life Sciences is a privately held world leader in custom single-use technology (SUT) including tubing, bag, bottle, carboy, filter, flask, needle and manifold SUT assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, Stainless Steel, and glassware for the research, biotech, diagnostic, medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Foxx Life Science and Foxx Life Science APAC are owned and operated by Foxx Enterprises. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Foxx Life Sciences, Phone 1-603-890-FOXX (3699) or visit our web site at www.foxxlifesciences.com

Contact Information

Thomas Taylor

Founder & CEO

thomas.taylor@foxxlifesciences.com

+1-617-320-1138

Eknath Kulkarni

President APAC

eknath.kulkarni@foxxlifesciences.com

+91 98505 59368

Chris Tubertini

VP BioProcess Global Marketing and Product Management

chris.tubertini@foxxlifesciences.com

+1-835-247-4944

Andy Davies

VP Laboratory Global Marketing and Product Management

andy.davies@foxxlifesciences.com

+44 (0) 7714800219





