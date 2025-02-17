The manufacturer will provide tailor-made tracking solutions for agrivoltaic projects in Saxony and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, among other sites. Alphatracker, a global provider of tracking solutions and fixed structures for solar installations on agricultural land, has been awarded agrivoltaic projects totaling 100 MW of installed capacity in France and Germany. The company says this achievement reinforces its leadership in the sector and highlights its commitment to technological innovation and sustainability. Project locations include Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté ...

