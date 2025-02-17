SOUEAST "Lights Up" the Middle East Iconic Landmarks

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a series of successful brand launch events across the Middle East, SOUEAST is set to introduce a large-scale light show event under the theme "EASE YOUR LIFE". This initiative moves to reinforce the brand's presence and ambition, further paying tribute to EASE lifestyle.

A Multi-Country Light Show Across Key Landmarks

"EASE YOUR LIFE" light show event will take place across five countries, and what these landmarks are remains a secret for now. It will last over a month, and the company will continue to "light up" the iconic landmarks of various countries in the Middle East, and all these cities will turn to EASE color at night. SOUEAST hopes to bring such an EASE lifestyle with these visual delight, in order to achieve the vision of enabling more youth around the world to have an EASE urban mobility experience.

SOUEAST's Growing Footprint in the Middle East

Since late 2024, SOUEAST has steadily expanded across the region, hosting brand launch events in Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar. These events introduced SOUEAST's latest SUV lineup and were attended by industry representatives, partners, and customers.

To accommodate the launch, SOUEAST has a diverse range of models entering the market, designed to meet the needs of Middle East customers:

S09 Smart Premium SUV - A D-class flagship model offering premium features and technology.

S07 Urban Intelligent SUV - A C-class SUV emphasizing smart mobility and modern design.

S06 Urban Stylish SUV & S06 DM Hybrid Version - Versatile and fuel-efficient C-class SUVs tailored for urban lifestyles.

A Strategic Roadmap for the Future

SOUEAST has secured key dealership partnerships with Harlem Group, AI Mulla, Elite Group and West Lake Motors to ensure strong sales and service networks. By the end of 2025, the company plans to enter Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Lebanon, further extending its reach in the Middle East.

To support long-term growth, SOUEAST will establish a 12,000-square-meter regional spare parts warehouse to improve aftersales service efficiency. Additionally, SOUEAST has confirmed plans to introduce more new models, expanding its portfolio further.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621271/SOUEAST_Lights_Up_Middle_East_Iconic_Landmarks.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soueast-lights-up-the-middle-east-iconic-landmarks-302377936.html