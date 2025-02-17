BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Insider information: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has been declared bankrupt

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc | Company Release | February 17, 2025 at 13:15:00 EET

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc - Insider information: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has been declared bankrupt

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has been declared bankrupt by the decision of the Oulu District Court on February 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM (Decision Number: K 25/3957). The District Court has appointed attorney Valtteri Vuorenmaa from Asianajotoimisto Fenno Ltd law firm as the trustee of the bankruptcy estate.

Shareholders' inquiries related to the bankruptcy are requested to be submitted by e-mail: bbs@fennolaw.fi

For more information, please contact:

Attorney Valtteri Vuorenmaa

valtteri.vuorenmaa@fennolaw.fi

+358 50 350 2123

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is an orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.



BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.



More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi