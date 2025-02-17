WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in Kentucky and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides over the weekend.Kentucky was the worst-affected by the torrential downpours that drenched the south-eastern U.S., where all but one of nine deaths occurred.One person died in Georgia.Governor Andy Beshear expressed fear that the death toll could rise.More than half a million households across Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina were in blackout, poweroutage.us said on Sunday.The President has authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts. FEMA will provide assistance for emergency measures in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.Jeremy Slinker of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX