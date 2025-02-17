DatoDurian Pioneers Malaysia's Farms with First Tokenization of Durian Farm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DatoDurian, Malaysia's first live agriculture tokenization project, proudly announces the completion of its private sale, selling 100% of the initial round. This milestone, achieved ahead of schedule, solidifies DatoDurian's position as the pioneer in blending agriculture and blockchain technology to revolutionize Malaysia's premium durian industry.

DatoDurian will mint their public round on Mantra Chain, a purpose-built RWA Layer 1 Blockchain, that's capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements in the coming weeks.

DatoDurian enables investors to own a share of Southeast Asia's most profitable agricultural market by tokenizing durian farms as Real-World Assets (RWAs). The platform provides unprecedented access to a thriving industry, ensuring transparency and long-term stability for investors.

"We're breaking barriers to offer fractional ownership, unparalleled returns, and long-term stability-all backed by lifetime freehold farmland," said Bobby Sim, VP of DatoDurian. "This is more than just an investment; it's the gateway to a booming industry powered by innovation and trust."

John Patrick Mullin, CEO and Co-Founder of MANTRA said, "At MANTRA we're focused on empowering those with high quality asset classes - just like DatoDurian's farms - with the leading protocol and infrastructure they need to seamlessly participate and build solutions in the evolving RWA tokenization space.Just like real estate, agriculture makes a perfect use case for tokenization. It's exciting to see how this project could lead to others and the opportunities it will yield."

"One of the biggest benefits of RWA and tokenization is that we're not subject to market crashes. We don't pay attention to bull or bear markets because our profits are not tied to speculation. It's the sale of durian fruit which is in extremely high demand" claims Warren Burke, VP of Ecosystem.

DatoDurian is also offering customers free cryptocurrency tokens, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This choice from the company enforces their stance on trust and security for all users. "Most of our users come from traditional finance and don't understand Web3 at all. We want to give them a safe and secure channel to learn about blockchain" states Bobby Sim.

Empowering Investors Through Innovation

DatoDurian offers fractional ownership of premium durian farms, historically reserved for large-scale investors. The durian industry has long been a cornerstone of wealth in Malaysia, with many farmers earning millionaire status. Now, through DatoDurian, retail investors can participate in this high-yield market.

DatoDurian's blockchain-based security tokens ensure:

Transparency in transactions and operations.

for investors. Automated profit distribution without intermediaries.

without intermediaries. Access to global liquidity via regulated securities markets.

The company has partnered with local government agencies and obtained several licenses to guarantee compliance, solving common blockchain concerns such as speculative risks and scams.

The Durian Market: A Booming Opportunity

The global durian market, valued at USD 10.78 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 16.89 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. Durians are among the world's most expensive and profitable fruits, making them a prime investment.

DatoDurian's farms, which are managed by agriculture experts with over 30 years of experience, are harvest-ready, ensuring immediate returns from the first year. DatoDurian also integrates their own unique management technology, offering full transparency of farm maintenance and updates to users. Speaking about the durian industry, when asked why durian fruits, Bobby Sim stated:

"Premium durian farms can yield up to 50% ROI annually, with potential for 30x returns over 25 years. With more than a 100 year lifespan, durian trees can be replanted meaning they are ideal for building generational wealth. Restarting the perpetual cycle of durian harvest again."

Global Accessibility and Ethical Investments

DatoDurian's tokens are designed to be traded 24-7-365 on several security exchanges globally like NexStox, offering seamless global liquidity. The company also adheres to Shariah principles, unlocking access to the $445 trillion USD global market that is inaccessible to Islamic Finance.

"RWA offerings have hitherto lacked global liquidity and real yield from real business. This announcement from DatoDurian highlights the immense potential of the market moving forward alongside its commitment to becoming a global pioneer in the RWA space. We're excited about making this available for 24/7 trading on the NexStox group of exchanges and the immense potential it brings." says NexStox CEO, Cathal Donnellan.

About DatoDurian

DatoDurian is revolutionizing Malaysia's durian farming industry by leveraging blockchain technology. Launched in 2024, DatoDurian makes premium durian farmland accessible to global investors through fractionalisation and tokenization, enabling access to shared ownership, stable yield and a global capital pool.

Combining tradition with innovation, DatoDurian offers ethical, Shariah-compliant investment opportunities that promote transparency, long-term stability, and generational wealth. DatoDurian were also crowned champions of the Thailand Blockchain Week (WOW! Summit) Startup Competition in 2024.

About MANTRA

MANTRA chain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real-world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

About NexStox

NexStox is a global licensed and regulated digital Securities exchange.

