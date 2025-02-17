JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the latest round of hostage releases in Gaza and the continued implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Hamas released three Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for 369 Palestinians held in Israel's jails. The exchange forms part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal between the two sides which came into effect on January 19.The deal is split into three phases, and phase one also includes the removal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza, permission for Palestinians to return to their neighborhoods and a significant increase in the numbers of aid deliveries allowed into the occupied territory.Despite tensions, phase one has proceeded largely according to plan. After March 1, negotiations should begin on the next stage, which involves a permanent ceasefire between the two sides.A note to media released by the UN on Sunday says the UN remains fully engaged in supporting the implementation of the deal, including helping to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.Guterres reiterated his call for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and international human rights law.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX