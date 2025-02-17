BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are moving in a tight band in lackluster trade on Monday with investors treading cautiously amid tariff concerns and tensions between the U.S. and Europe over Ukraine.Following reports about the U.S. engaging in peace talks without a European presence, European leaders are reportedly gathering in Paris for an emergency summit on Ukraine.The benchmark CAC 40, moving between 8,165.90 and 8,191.46, was up 1.22 points at 8,179.76 a few minutes ago.Thales is up more than 6%, inline with defense stocks across Europe, on signs of higher military spending.STMicroElectronics, Unibail Rodamco and Safran are gaining nearly 2%.Societe Generale and ArcelorMittal both are up 1.5%. Airbus Group, Renault, Danone, Edenred and Credit Agricole ended higher by 0.7 to 1.1%. Saint Gobain and Engie are modestly higher.Vivendi is down 2.5%. LVMH is declining 1.7% and Teleperformance is down by about 1%. L'Oreal, Legrand, Eurofins Scientific and Essilor are lower by 0.5 to 0.8%.Data from Eurostat showed the Eurozone's trade surplus narrowed to Euro 15.5 billion in December 2024 from Euro 16.4 billion in the previous year. Imports rose by 3.8% from the previous year to Euro 211 billion and exports increased by a softer 3.1% to Euro 226.5 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX