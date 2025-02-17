BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Monday as as investors look ahead to the meeting of European leaders in Paris for talks on Ukraine and security in the European region.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also set to join the summit. Starmer had said on Sunday that he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if it was needed to ensure the security of Britain and Europe.The meeting has been convened following the Trump administration reportedly looking to negotiate peace talks without involving Europe.The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18.69 points or 0.21% at 8,751.15 at noon.Defense stocks are in demand. Shares from the banking sector are also finding some support.Shares of defense firm BAE Systems are rising nearly 7%. Multinational aero space and defency company Rolls-Royce Holdings is up 1.5%.Natwest Group and Barclays Group are gaining 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. HSBC Holdings is up 1% and Standard Chartered is up by about 0.8%.Schrodders is up more than 3%. Coca-Cola is up 1.8%, while Prudential, Anglo American Plc, Haleon and Reckitt Benckiser are gaining 1 to 1.5%.Next, Pearson, Melrose Industries, EasyJet, 3i, Centrica, Admiral Group, Antofagasta and Kingfisher are up with modest gains.Spirax Sarco Engineering and Segro are down 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Endeavour Mining, Unite Group, Fresnillo, Barratt Redrow, Airtel Africa, British American Tobacco, GSK and Croda International are also notably lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX