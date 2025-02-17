Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

17 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 14 February 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.888million Including current year income and expenses £49.118million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 257.63p Including current year income and expenses 258.85p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.17p Including current year income and expenses 259.28p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000