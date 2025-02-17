Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17
17 February 2025
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 14 February 2025
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£48.888million
Including current year income and expenses
£49.118million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
257.63p
Including current year income and expenses
258.85p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
258.17p
Including current year income and expenses
259.28p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000