Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - GeoClerk, developer of the industry's premier geoscience information suite and a subsidiary of Searcher, a leading global geoscience solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its return to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 convention in Toronto. Following a successful debut in 2024, GeoClerk is proud to unveil GeoBot, a cutting-edge generative AI assistant powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, at booth #6727N. GeoBot will also be featured during the 'Exhibitor Spotlight' sessions on Sunday March 2nd at 10:30am in the Northern Lights Learning Hub.

"GeoBot represents the next step in our mission to provide unparalleled tools for the geoscience community," said Tim Hall-Johnston, GeoClerk Lead. "With its advanced AI capabilities, powered by one of the most extensive public geoscience databases in the world, GeoBot enables geologists to obtain actionable insights faster than ever before. We're excited to showcase its capabilities to the global mining and exploration community at PDAC 2025."

Visitors to GeoClerk's booth can test GeoBot's prowess through the interactive "Stump the Bot" challenge. Participants who pose a question GeoBot cannot answer satisfactorily will be entered into a draw for an exclusive prize. Alongside this engaging demonstration, attendees can explore the full suite of GeoClerk offerings, including comprehensive databases covering exploration data from Canada, Australia, and beyond.

Join us at PDAC 2025, booth #6727N, and experience the future of geoscience innovation. Discover how GeoClerk is pioneering the next era of exploration success and ask us about our special show offer.





To request a GeoClerk demonstration or trial, please contact: sales@geoclerk.com.

ABOUT SEARCHER

Searcher is a global leader in providing multi-client geoscience datasets to the energy and mining industries. The company offers a vast library of geophysical and geological data, including multi-client 2D and 3D seismic data, magnetics and gravity data, geochemical surveys, digital well databases, and prospectivity studies. Searcher also provides advanced technological products; Seisintel, GeoClerk and sAIsmic. Searcher's mission is to provide valuable insights to enable exploration in the energy and resource industries.

