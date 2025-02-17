vivo V50: Pro-Level Portraits Preserve Every Touching Memory

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today launched its most advanced portrait flagship smartphone to date, vivo V50, redefining the user experience for creative expression. With state-of-the-art ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities, V50 takes visual quality to new heights, enabling users to capture and share memories in unique style and exceptional clarity. Beyond its imaging prowess, V50 boasts a sleek, aesthetic design and a powerful, long-lasting 6000 mAh (TYP)[1] BlueVolt Battery with ultra-fast 90W FlashCharge[2]. Crafted for a seamless user experience across various scenarios, V50 stands out with its competitive performance and power enhancements.

"vivo V series has always been about empowering our users to capture life's precious moments," said Dejian Li, General Manager of Overseas Products. "With V50, we're taking another leap forward in mobile imaging. Its advanced portrait capabilities, premium design and powerful performance redefine the expectations for a smartphone in this price range. We're dedicated to delivering features that enhance every aspect of our customers' digital lives."

50 MP[3] on Every Lens: The Distinctive ZEISS Professional Portrait

Powered by the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, V50 establishes itself as the portrait flagship of the year. For V50, vivo and ZEISS jointly define and pursue all criteria that are required to achieve the ZEISS standard of optical quality and imaging performance. Its unique 50 MP ZEISS All Main Camera delivers professional grade performance across all rear camera lenses, making it the perfect tool for capturing and preserving touching memories with a touch of sophistication.

The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera boasts a 1/1.55" super-sensitive large sensor for exceptional light capture even in challenging conditions. vivo's innovative VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum further enhances image quality by mimicking the human eye for purer, truer colors. An integrated mini gimbal and independent stabilization design achieve CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization[4], minimizing blur from handshake and enabling extended night exposures for crystal-clear night scenes.

V50 debuts vivo's next-generation virtual lighting technology, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0. Utilizing AI algorithms and a 143x ultra-soft fill light[5], it delivers studio-quality, multi-angle lighting that is both soft and atmospheric. Two new cinematic portrait lighting styles, Rembrandt Lighting and Butterfly Lighting, further enhance your portraits. Rembrandt Lighting creates a dramatic, three-dimensional effect with subtle side fill light, while Butterfly Lighting emphasizes facial contours for a glamorous look.

Featuring ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, V50 offers 23 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm focal lengths. Each focal length is carefully paired with one of the seven iconic ZEISS Style Bokeh - ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh, ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh and ZEISS Distagon Style Bokeh, ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Cine-Flare Portrait and ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh. This comprehensive selection creates classic and distinctive bokeh and expertly tuned color grading for a signature look.

For stunning group photos, V50 features a front 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92°[6] autofocus wide-angle lens. Supported by AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0, it ensures exceptional clarity and minimal distortion, even in backlight. It is complemented by a 119°[7] ultra-wide rear camera that effortlessly captures large groups and expansive landscapes. Thanks to the 50 MP sensors, users can capture moments with exceptional detail and clarity, ensuring that every image has a sense of scale and depth.

Whether capturing portraits, sweeping vistas, or vibrant group shots with the front, rear, or ultra-wide cameras, every moment can be recorded in ultra-clear 4K video with vivid precision. V50 introduces a range of exciting features for enhanced creative expression. For example, AI Image Studio offers a group of advanced photography features, including AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase 2.0[8], one-tap AI-powered bystander removal. Film Camera Mode adds a touch of vintage flair by replicating the textures and aesthetics of classic film photography. And with Live Photo, users can capture life's dynamic moments with stylish color-adaptive borders and exclusive ZEISS Border Watermark.

Aesthetic Meets Innovation: Where Seamless Design Enhances Function

vivo V50 elevates user experience with its sleek and ultra-lightweight design that feels comfortable and refined in the hand. The flagship Quad Curved Screen enhances everyday viewing with an immersive and edge-to-edge visual experience. Its nearly invisible bezels create a seamless display that's perfect for streaming, gaming, or simply enjoying vibrant visuals.

Powered by vivo's proprietary slim stacking technology and a robust 6000 mAh (TYP)[9] BlueVolt Battery, V50 balances cutting-edge performance with sleek aesthetics. A 41° Golden Curvature and a streamlined center frame provide a comfortable grip for both vertical and horizontal use - whether you're enjoying a movie marathon, gaming, or catching up on your favorite social feeds. Its curved corners not only enhance usability, but also add a touch of elegance. vivo's advanced anti-mistouch technology reduces accidental taps, making it ideal for intense gaming sessions where a firm grip is essential.

V50 is available in a stunning range of new color variants, each inspired by the beauty of nature. Starry Blue reflects the shimmering allure of the universe, with its captivating holographic effect. Ancora Red draws inspiration from the rich hues of sandstone valleys, blending passion with sophistication. Mist Purple evokes a serene, romantic atmosphere, while Satin Black offers timeless elegance with its sleek, metallic finish. V50 takes design a step further by pioneering Holographic Process[10], creating a mesmerizing 3D effect to the naked eye on the Starry Blue colorway. The Dual Ring Camera Module combines functionality with sophistication through luxury-grade engraving, matte precision Diamond Pattern, and high-gloss cut corners - showcasing vivo's dedication to meticulous craftsmanship.

Enduring Power and Performance: Ultra-Slim Design, Exceptional Battery Life, and Seamless Efficiency

V50's exceptional battery performance is made possible by the combination of powerful hardware and software. Packing a massive 6000 mAh (TYP)[11] BlueVolt Battery into an ultra-slim body is a ground-breaking design feat achieved through multiple innovative technologies. These include an industry-leading second-generation silicon-carbon anode and vivo's proprietary battery encapsulation technology.

This powerhouse easily keeps up with everyday use, whether it's extended gaming sessions, back-to-back work calls, or streaming entertainment. With 90W FlashCharge[12], V50 can deliver up to 6 hours of talk time after just 10 minutes of charging from 1%[13]. To further optimize performance, AI Sleep Mode minimizes overnight power consumption, while the Smart Charging Engine intelligently adapts to user habits and preserves long-term battery durability that remains reliable even after four years of use.

Powering V50 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which delivers flagship-level performance offering a 15% boost in CPU performance and 50% improvement in GPU power[14]. Its AI Neural Network Unit and ISP ensure smooth app launches, enhanced gaming visuals, and optimized daily tasks, all while maintaining efficiency. Backed by software testing evaluations, the system is designed to provide a seamless performance experience for up to 60 months[15]. With 12 GB of RAM and up to 12 GB of extended RAM[16], V50 allows you to run over 40 apps simultaneously with ease. Smart management of idle ROM space ensures faster performance and smoother multitasking, offering a fluid user experience even during heavy use. In addition, V50 offers IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance[17], making it ideal for various environments.

Availability

Starting today, V50 is available in more than six markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Taiwan region. The availability, pricing, and specifications of each model may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For more information about pricing and color availability, please visit vivo's official website.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] The typical battery capacity is 6000 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5870 mAh. [2] This product is equipped with a vivo standard charger which supports a charging power of up to 90W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use. [3] Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage [4] CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization is tested based on the CIPA 2014 test standard using the 23mm focal length of the main camera in the pitch and yaw. [5] Compared to a regular flash, the softness of the Aura Light of V50 is increased by approximately 143 times. Data is obtained from vivo's laboratory tests. [6] 90° after accounting for distortion. [7] 109.2° after accounting for distortion. [8] AI Erase 2.0 requires a network connection. [9] The typical battery capacity is 6000 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5870 mAh. [10] Holographic Process applies to the Starry Blue edition only. [11] The typical battery capacity is 6000 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5870 mAh. [12] This product is equipped with a vivo standard charger which supports a charging power of up to 90W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use. [13] Charging data comes from the vivo laboratory. The environment and phone temperature is 25°C±1°C. With 1% of battery level, all phone services and features turned off except for voice calls, screen off, and an official standard charger and data cable used. Actual data may vary depending on the test environment, charging situation, original phone temperature, long-term battery wear, and other factors. [14] Performance improvement data is obtained from the official Qualcomm website, which is an improvement over the previous generation. [15] "60-Month Smooth Experience" indicates that the product has passed the 60-month smoothness testing in vivo laboratory test environments through the optimization of software, hardware, and other comprehensive technologies. However, 60-month smooth experience does not guarantee absolute freedom from lag. Due to differences in network environments, individual usage habits, and other factors, the actual experience may vary. [16] The 12 GB extended RAM is realized by software. Actual available ROM / RAM is less due to the storage of the operating system and pre-installed apps. Data is obtained from vivo laboratory tests. The memory version of the device may vary by region. [17] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529-2013. IP68 water resistance test conditions: Submerged in static fresh water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device of less than 5?. IP69 water resistance test conditions: A rotation speed of (5±1) rpm, nozzle angles of 0°, 30°, 60°, and 90°, a flow rate of (15±1) L/min, a water temperature of (80±5) ?, a test time of 30s/position, and the phone placed in a vertical position with the USB port facing down. This product is not a professional waterproof phone. The resistance to splashes, water, and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Do not immerse the phone in water, seawater or other liquids during daily use. Do not charge the phone when it is wet; instead, clean and dry it immediately. Damage caused by liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621234/vivo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621235/vivo_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivo-v50-pro-level-portraits-preserve-every-touching-memory-302377967.html