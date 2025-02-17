Anzeige
Montag, 17.02.2025
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
17.02.2025 14:12 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 14-February-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue441.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue443.36p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

