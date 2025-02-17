TAHO Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results from Pivotal Study of TAH3311, the First Oral Dissolving Film Anticoagulant

TAIPEI, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAHO Pharmaceuticals announces positive preliminary results from the pivotal study of TAH3311, the world's first Apixaban oral dissolving film (ODF). The study confirmed that TAH3311 is bioequivalent to U.S. and European reference Apixaban tablets (Eliquis®) under fasting conditions, with Cmax and AUC values falling within the regulatory acceptance range (80-125%). The study enrolled 60 healthy volunteers with 48 completing the trial. These results meet the criteria previously discussed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a basis for filing a New Drug Application (NDA) and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), respectively, marking a significant milestone in the regulatory development.

Globally, 15 million people suffer from strokes each year. Nearly half of hospitalized stroke patients experience swallowing difficulties, and approximately 13% develop long-term dysphagia. Conventional anticoagulants often require crushing tablets and mixing with liquids for patients with swallowing difficulties, which can lead to dosing inaccuracies and significant patient inconvenience. TAH3311 dissolves rapidly in the mouth without water, providing a more convenient alternative to tablets. Dr. Howard Lee, Chairman and CEO of TAHO Pharmaceuticals, stated, "This pivotal study underscores our commitment to patient-centric innovation. TAH3311 is especially valuable for stroke patients, the elderly, children or others who have swallowing difficulties and require anticoagulant therapy twice daily. We believe this novel formulation can improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of aspiration pneumonia caused by choking when swallowing medication with water."

U.S. Apixaban sales reached $26.1 billion in 2024*, and the global anticoagulant market continues to expand. Given these trends, TAH3311 is well positioned as a safer and more accessible treatment option. TAHO Pharmaceuticals plans to file regulatory submissions in both the United States and Europe in Q3 2025. At the same time, the company is actively pursuing strategic collaboration opportunities with international partners to accelerate TAH3311's global launch.

*Source: IQVIA 2024

About Apixaban

Apixaban (co-developed by BMS and Pfizer under the brand name Eliquis®) is a direct factor Xa inhibitor and has been approved for clinical use in several thromboembolic disorders, including stroke prevention in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, thromboprophylaxis after hip/knee replacement, and the treatment and prevention of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. With notable safety advantages, it is the leading novel oral anticoagulant (NOAC).

About TAHO Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Founded in 2010, TAHO Pharmaceuticals Ltd. leverages its proprietary Transepithelial Delivery System (TDS) to overcome the limitations of existing drugs and develop innovative dosage forms for niche markets. The TDS platform combines advanced transdermal and transmucosal delivery technologies, enabling the development of unique dosage forms such as transdermal patches, ODF, and buccal films. TAHO's diverse product portfolio spans a variety of therapeutic areas, including antithrombotic agents, opioid overdose antidotes, addiction treatments, pediatric ADHD, and chemotherapy-induced antiemetics. Among its notable achievements, TAH4411, an ODF for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, became the first product of its kind to receive regulatory approval and be commercialized in Japan.

