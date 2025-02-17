PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The foreign ministers of the United States and Russia are heading to Saudi Arabia for talks on the fate of the Ukraine war Tuesday.The United States will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, while on behalf of Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov will attend the talks, to be held in Riyadh.Talking to reporters after disembarking from Air Force One Sunday night, President Donald Trump said he thinks both President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky want to end the war.Meanwhile, European leaders are set to hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris Monday.Ahead of two parallel multi-national meetings on Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that he is ready to delpoy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine for a post-war mission.Cities across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv, are experiencing emergency blackouts after Russian attacks, reports say.More than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives and 'tens of thousands more missing in action or in captivity' in Russia's nearly three year-old war on Ukraine, according to President Zelensky.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX