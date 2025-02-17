BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Moldova's trade deficit increased at the end of the year amid a sharp fall in exports, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova showed on Monday.The trade gap widened to $575.5 million in December from EUR 478.4 million in the previou month.Exports plunged 19.6 percent compared to November, while imports rose by 3.9 percent.During the year 2024, the total trade deficit of the country was $5.51 billion, up from $4.6 billion in 2023. Exports showed a sharp fall of 12.2 percent, whereas imports climbed by 4.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX