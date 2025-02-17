American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy: ASTCT Announces David L. Porter, MD as 2025-2026 President

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy® (ASTCT®) is pleased to announce David L. Porter, MD, as the Society's president for the 2025-2026 term. A long-standing leader in the field of transplantation and cellular therapy, Dr. Porter brings decades of experience in research, clinical care, and leadership to ASTCT.

David L. Porter, MD, 2025-2026 ASTCT President

Dr. Porter is the Jodi Fisher-Horowitz Professor of Leukemia Care Excellence in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Abramson Cancer Center, as well as the Executive Director of the Center for Cell Therapy and Transplant at Penn Medicine. With a distinguished career in hematologic malignancies, stem cell transplantation, and cell therapy, Dr. Porter has played a pivotal role in advancing the field, including pioneering work in CAR T-cell therapy.

Dr. Porter has been deeply involved with ASTCT, previously serving as the Society's President-elect and as Deputy Editor of ASTCT's journal, Transplantation and Cellular Therapy.

His contributions extend beyond ASTCT, having served as Chair of the Board of Directors of NMDPsm, and in leadership roles with the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cell Therapy, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, and CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research).

"It is an incredible honor to serve as the next president of ASTCT," said Dr. Porter. "I look forward to working alongside our members to further the Society's mission, support innovation in transplantation and cellular therapy, and advocate for the patients we serve."

Dr. Porter's research interests focus on developing novel approaches to cellular therapy and stem cell transplantation. His work has been instrumental in advancing CAR T-cell therapies for cancer treatment, as well as investigating strategies to enhance graft-versus-tumor activity and prevent graft-versus-host disease. He has contributed to over 250 published research and review articles detailing innovative treatments and clinical trials.

In addition to Dr. Porter, below is the complete list of the 2025-2026 ASTCT Board of Directors:

David Porter, MD

President

Margaret MacMillan, MD, MSc, FRCPC

President Elect

Richard Maziarz, MD

Vice President

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH

Immediate Past President

Mehdi Hamadani, MD

Secretary

Eneida Nemecek, MD, MS, MBA

Treasurer

Dianna Howard, MD

Director of Community or Clinical Practice

Ryotaro Nakamura, MD

Director of Community or Clinical Practice

Olalekan Oluwole, MD, MPH

Director of Community or Clinical Practice

Sung-Yun Pai, MD

Director of Laboratory Science

Sophie Paczesney, MD, PhD

Director of Laboratory Science

Ami Bhatt, MD, PhD

Director of Laboratory Science

Nirali Shah, MD, MHSc

Director at Large

Claudio Brunstein, MD

Director at Large

Filippo Milano, MD, PhD

Director at Large

Robert Korngold, PhD

Editor-in-Chief, BBMT

Misty Evans, DNP, APRN, CPNP-AC, BMTCN®

Director of Advanced Practice Providers

Alison Gulbis, PharmD, BCOP

Director of Pharmacists

