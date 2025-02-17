Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2025 16:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics and EDGE Establish Partnership to Manufacture, Test and Repair Electromechanical Systems

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2025 / EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE's aerospace, oil and gas, and defence industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Atomics-Systems Integration, an affiliate of General Atomics.

General Atomics signs an MOU with EPI on February 17, 2025 during IDEX.

General Atomics signs an MOU with EPI on February 17, 2025 during IDEX.

The signing ceremony was held on February 17, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025.

"Through this collaboration, EPI will significantly expand its capabilities. This will include the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility to support the production of electromechanical systems," said Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI.

"Working with EPI will mark a leap forward in the development and manufacturing of this advanced aviation technology," said General Atomics-Systems Integration Vice President Scott Sappenfield. "We expect to offer safe, affordable, high-performance solutions to replace legacy systems in military and commercial aircraft."

This project is enabled by the Tawazun Council (Tawazun Economic Program). A key milestone in the project will be the certification of EPI's facility as a Part 145 repair centre. This will involve the production airworthiness certification process and the test and evaluation of prototype units, ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards.

About General Atomics (GA)

General Atomics is a defense and diversified technologies company. GA and affiliated companies operate on five continents. GA affiliates produce unmanned aircraft and airborne, space and maritime surveillance, optical communications, data analytics, aircraft carrier launch and submarine systems. GA is a leader in nuclear fusion research, next-generation nuclear fission and advanced materials technologies. The company occupies 8+ million square feet of engineering, laboratory and manufacturing facilities and comprises over 12,000 employees.

# # #

Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
+1-858-524-8101

.

SOURCE: General Atomics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.