Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
17.02.2025 16:06 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 17 February 2025 (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 January 2025.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

17 February 2025

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


