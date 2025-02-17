BuildOps Taps Columbia AI Pioneer Dr. Javid Huseynov as Principal AI Scientist to Lead Innovation

BuildOps is doubling down on AI innovation with the hiring of Dr. Javid Huseynov, a Columbia University professor, AI pioneer and technology leader, as a consulting Principal AI Scientist. With an unparalleled track record in both academia and industry, Dr. Huseynov has spent more than two decades developing AI-driven solutions for some of the world's largest and most complex enterprises-from Fortune 500 giants like IBM, Disney, and Amazon to industrial safety instrumentation leaders like MSA Safety.

Dr. Javid Huseynov

Dr. Huseynov brings a rare mix of academic expertise and real-world execution. He authored numerous patents and publications on AI in signal processing and industrial safety instrumentation, as well as on the NLP applications in finance and business intelligence. At IBM, Dr. Huseynov led enterprise AI transformation and developed cutting-edge machine learning and language models for enterprise analytics. He further advanced novel AI-powered personalized comparison shopping experiences at Amazon, benefiting millions of retail customers worldwide. As a Columbia professor, he has trained the next generation of applied AI analytics leaders while continuing to push the boundaries of research in natural language processing and predictive analytics.

With this powerhouse addition, BuildOps is making AI a cornerstone of its platform-helping commercial contractors eliminate inefficiencies, unlock new revenue, and tackle industry-wide labor shortages with smarter, faster solutions.

"We're not here to build AI for the sake of it-we're here to build AI that delivers real impact where it matters most: in the field," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "Javid's track record speaks for itself. He's not just an AI scientist-he's a builder, a problem solver, and a visionary. With him leading the charge, we're not just automating tasks-we're transforming the way contractors operate, making them faster, smarter, and more profitable."

Dr. Huseynov's work has redefined AI applications in multiple industries, from revolutionizing how sports news is delivered to ESPN.com visitors to building life-saving AI-powered industrial safety systems. Now, he's bringing that expertise to one of the last major industries yet to undergo an AI-driven transformation: the trades.

"For the first time, we have the computing power, data, and AI capabilities to completely redefine how contractors operate," said Dr. Javid Huseynov, Principal AI Scientist at BuildOps. "This isn't about small efficiency gains-it's about unlocking an entirely new way of working. The trades have complex, high-stakes challenges, and AI is finally ready to solve them."

With AI-powered automation, predictive insights, and workflow intelligence now at the core of BuildOps' platform, the company is expanding its AI team and investing heavily in cutting-edge capabilities. From dynamic scheduling and predictive maintenance to intelligent job costing and automated dispatching, BuildOps is setting a new standard for how technology empowers contractors to work smarter, scale faster, and drive profitability like never before.

By bringing in top AI talent and redefining what's possible, BuildOps isn't just building software-it's leading an AI-driven revolution in the commercial contracting industry.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the only all-in-one business platform built exclusively for commercial contractors. By combining project management, service, dispatching, invoicing, and AI-powered automation, BuildOps helps contractors work smarter, grow faster, and stay ahead of the competition.

To learn more about BuildOps and how we're driving AI innovation in the trades, visit https://buildops.com.

