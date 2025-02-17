Southern Company: PowerSecure Powers Edged Energy's New Sustainable Data Center in Atlanta

Southern Company

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company and a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, announced its collaboration with Edged Energy to supply critical electrical and mechanical systems for its highly differentiated data center platform. This collaboration, part of a six-year alliance, marks a milestone with the opening of Edged Energy's first North American data center in Atlanta.

"PowerSecure is proud to team with Edged Energy and to bring an innovative solution to our customers with a strong commitment to sustainability in this constantly evolving global technology and infrastructure environment," said Chris Cummiskey, PowerSecure CEO. "Tremendous load growth is affecting utilities nationwide, and we are excited to see PowerSecure emerging as a critical service provider in the data center landscape."

Edged data centers are uniquely optimized for energy efficiency and water conservation. The facilities are designed to cut overhead energy consumption by 74% portfolio-wide and operate efficiently, even in the hottest climates. Advanced cooling systems support high density AI workloads while consuming no water for cooling.

Key features of the Edged Atlanta Campus include PowerSecure PowerBlocks with EPA certified Tier 4 Final ultra-low emissions onsite backup generation. Tier 4 Final represents the most rigorous EPA emission standards for stationary diesel engines currently in place. Engines that comply with these stringent requirements contribute to cleaner air, enhanced fuel efficiency and superior performance.

The campus also has the capability to implement a patented autonomous frequency control system for robust and stable onsite power generation. Full microgrid connectivity with the local grid enhances the campus's reliability and resilience, supporting continuous operations under adverse conditions.

Additionally, it features a fully automated, self-healing 24.9 kV medium voltage distribution system, which provides optimal energy efficiency.

The Edged Atlanta Campus, designed as a 168 MW critical IT campus, includes the recently completed 27 MW data center, a second 100 MW facility currently under construction and a third 41 MW facility.

This project exemplifies PowerSecure's dedication to delivering sustainable, reliable and resilient power solutions, and reinforces Edged Energy's commitment to a clean energy future.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, stands at the forefront of the distributed energy infrastructure sector in the United States. With a rich history spanning two decades, PowerSecure's dedicated team of professionals has successfully developed, installed, managed and serviced over 2 gigawatts of microgrid capacity. This achievement underscores PowerSecure's commitment to advancing energy solutions that are both efficient and sustainable, having implemented energy efficiency upgrades valued at more than $900 million. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.

