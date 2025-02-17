Nereus Announces Launch of DAO and Staking Program: Empowering Users to Earn Rewards and Influence the Future

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nereus, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Staking Program and Governance Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), exclusively available to Nereus Token (NRS) stakers. This initiative allows participants to earn rewards and actively influence the project's future through governance.

Staking Program: Earn Rewards and Support the Ecosystem

The Nereus Staking Program enables NRS token holders to stake their tokens indefinitely, with a 30-day withdrawal delay. Users can initiate a withdrawal request at any time, and after the withdrawal delay has elapsed, they will be able to withdraw their tokens.

Key features of the Staking Program include:

Flexible Staking: Stake your NRS tokens indefinitely and withdraw them with a 30-day delay.

Stake your NRS tokens indefinitely and withdraw them with a 30-day delay. Reward Distribution: Users receive rewards based on the current reward rate, set by DAO voting, while their tokens remain staked, with more reward types coming soon.

Users receive rewards based on the current reward rate, set by DAO voting, while their tokens remain staked, with more reward types coming soon. Governance Participation: Staked tokens determine voting power within the Governance DAO.

Staked tokens determine voting power within the Governance DAO. Strengthening the Ecosystem: Staking supports the long-term sustainability of the Nereus platform by encouraging token distribution, increasing the holder base, boosting DAO participation, and driving token demand and trading activity.

At the moment, staking rewards are not being distributed. A DAO proposal will soon be initiated to determine the reward allocation for staking over a specific period and to set the official start date for reward distribution.

For more information on staking, visit the Nereus Staking page .

Governance DAO: Influence Project Decisions

By staking NRS tokens, users gain voting power within the Governance DAO, enabling them to:

Influence key protocol parameters and updates.

Propose and vote on new features or initiatives.

Play an active role in shaping the future of Nereus.

Explore the Governance DAO further on Tally .

With the launch of the Staking Program and Governance DAO, Nereus is reinforcing its commitment to decentralization, community-driven decision-making, and sustainable ecosystem growth.

About Nereus Token (NRS)

The Nereus Token (NRS) serves as the cornerstone of the Nereus ecosystem, providing holders with governance rights and staking opportunities. NRS is designed to foster long-term engagement and community participation.

Staking and Future Enhancements

In the near future, Nereus plans to introduce additional staking incentives, including real yield in USDT and yield in escrowed NRS tokens (esNRS). 80% of Nereus's daily trading fees are expected to be shared with NRS token holders, creating a direct link between platform activity and user rewards. To maintain token stability and prevent inflationary pressures, an APR cap of 50% for esNRS token rewards is planned. These enhancements will be subject to governance approval and community consensus.

DAO Governance and Upcoming Improvements

A substantial allocation of tokens has already been designated to the DAO Treasury, allowing the community to influence Nereus Finance's strategic direction and development initiatives. In the near future, Nereus intends to introduce a quadratic voting model, where voting power scales with the square root of NRS tokens staked. This enhancement aims to ensure a more balanced and equitable governance structure.

For detailed information about NRS, visit its CoinGecko page .

How to Get Started with Staking

Select your staking amount. Stake your NRS tokens with a 30-day withdrawal delay. Earn rewards while supporting the project's growth and stability.

About Nereus

Nereus is a decentralized derivatives trading platform on the Polygon blockchain, offering up to 150x leverage across cryptocurrencies, forex, and commodities. Designed to blend the user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges with the transparency of DeFi, Nereus features gasless transactions, social logins, and instant execution with low trading fees.

The platform prioritizes security and scalability, with plans to migrate to a zero-knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 solution for reduced transaction costs and faster processing. Additionally, Nereus has developed a unique SDK to facilitate seamless integration with partner platforms. The first integration is currently in progress with COCA Wallet, enabling users to access trading services directly within the COCA Wallet app for a native experience. A formal announcement will be made upon the completion of this integration. Moving forward, this model will serve as the foundation for future integrations with other services and projects.

With a strong focus on user experience and scalability, Nereus is transforming decentralized derivatives trading.

For more information, please visit www.nereus.finance

Follow Nereus on social media to stay updated on the latest developments and upcoming exchange listings.

