Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.02.2025 18:30 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 15,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 816.00 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

44,754,356 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

21,626,758 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

66,381,114 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 44,754,356 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.