BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market started off on a sluggish note Monday morning, but steadied and stayed firm thereafter to eventually end the day's session modestly higher, in line with markets across Europe.Despite worries about tariffs, the mood remained a bit positive as major European markets climbed higher with defense stocks hogging the limelight as European leaders convened a meeting in Paris for talks on increasing defense expenditure to ramp up regional security.The benchmark SMI closed up 35.21 points or 0.27% at 12,875.08, after moving in a tight range between 12,831.39 and 12,881.26.Straumann Holding, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Lonza Group gained 1 to 1.3%. UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Holcim, Swiss Re, Alcon, Novartis and Julius Baer closed higher by 0.3 to 0.85%.Shares of dermatology company Galderma climbed about 1.7%, lifted by an announcement that the company has obtained the UK medicines regulator's approval for Nemluvio to treat moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.Sandoz Group ended down 3.7%. Sonova closed lower by 1.19%. Swisscom, SGS, Sika, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group and Givaudan also ended weak.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX