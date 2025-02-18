Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - EPM Motorsports is pleased to announce the acquisition of the domain acmecyclechicago.com, a move designed to enhance the company's online visibility within the Chicago motorcycle repair industry. This acquisition follows the closure of Acme Cycle Chicago, a well-established business that had served the local motorcycle community since 2007. By securing the domain, EPM Motorsports seeks to provide continuity for riders searching for motorcycle repair services while expanding its reach in the competitive Chicago market.





EPM Motorsports Announces Acquisition of AcmeCycleChicago.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/241193_86444ac7a400ab83_001full.jpg

Over nearly two decades, Acme Cycle Chicago built a strong community, made a recognizable name, and created a strong digital footprint in the local motorcycle repair space. The now-defunct repair shop also consistently ranked high on search engines for motorcycle repair services.

While EPM Motorsports has grown steadily since its founding in 2021 as a reputable Chicago Motorcycle Shop, the company recognizes the value of securing a domain with established credibility and SEO authority. Additionally, EPM Motorsports understands that a strong digital presence plays a crucial role in expanding its reach and attracting new clients.

Therefore, when EPM Motorsports' management learned Acme Cycle Chicago was closing its doors, the company quickly purchased the URL. Visitors to the old domain are now redirected to EPM Motorsports' official site. To ensure a smooth transition, the landing page provides clear information about the acquisition and directs visitors to relevant resources.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/241193_86444ac7a400ab83_002full.jpg

Acquiring a domain from a former motorcycle repair specialist represents strategic foresight and a timely opportunity for EPM Motorsports. Often, when companies buy domains from defunct businesses, they do not have the luxury of choosing what is available, which can confuse visitors and increase bounce rates. Fortunately, this acquisition allows EPM Motorsports to directly serve the same market and client base, ensuring a seamless transition for local riders seeking motorcycle repair services.

By acquiring and integrating Acme Cycle Chicago's domain into its online strategy, EPM Motorsports aims to enhance its visibility in the local market and continue serving Chicago's motorcycle community. This acquisition strengthens the Chicago Motorcycle Repair company's ability to reach riders searching for repairs and maintenance for various brands.

With this acquisition, EPM Motorsports is positioning itself for long-term growth in the motorcycle repair industry. Riders in need of trusted repair services will now be seamlessly redirected to EPM Motorsports, simplifying their search for a reliable service provider.

About EPM Motorsports:

EPM Motorsports, founded out of a passion for off-road motorcycling, offers comprehensive care for motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, and snowmobiles. The company's highly skilled mechanics handle fleet maintenance and repairs, insurance claims, towing, winter storage, and parts sales. Serving riders across Chicago, EPM Motorsports continues to expand its presence and commitment to high-quality service.



