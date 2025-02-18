Teleperformance in Malaysia Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Tailored Customer Experience Solutions and its Market-leading Position

Teleperformance operations in Malaysia combines cutting-edge technology, such as GenAI, and real-time analytics with human empathy to deliver customer-centric solutions stands out in the market.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the customer experience (CX) management services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance (TP) in Malaysia with the 2025 Malaysian Market Leadership Award.

The company started its journey in Malaysia in 2017 with a single site in Penang supporting a European gaming company. Recognizing the strategic advantages in Malaysia, TP capitalized on the nation's expat-friendly policies, thriving economy, and stable government. Since then, TP in Malaysia has rapidly scaled its operations, grown headcount, and diversified its client base at an astounding pace, emerging as a cornerstone of the group's global operations and strategically positioned to meet the changing requirements of regional and global clients.

Today, TP in Malaysia has three sites in Penang and two in Kuala Lumpur, boasting a diverse workforce representing a rich mix of cultures and backgrounds. This multilingual hub has become a key differentiator for the company, with its team providing services in more than 25 languages and dialects. This linguistic depth ensures that TP can deliver personalized solutions tailored to the diverse needs of its global clients.

TP in Malaysia's growth hinges on its strategic focus on building a robust client base. From Malaysia, TP serves a roster of prestigious global brands across industries from automotive and banking to technology and consumer electronics. The diverse portfolio demonstrates the company's adaptability and ability to deliver bespoke solutions addressing each client's unique needs.

As the only business process outsourcing provider in Penang, TP in Malaysia has capitalized on its first-mover advantage, building a reputation for excellence in delivering tailored CX solutions. Beginning with its CX strategy and management expertise, TP offers a comprehensive suite of services focused on enhancing CX. The company excels in crafting customer journey designs aimed at optimizing interactions and fostering engagement, leveraging a wide spectrum of capabilities, from market intelligence and industry research to insightful analysis of the voice of the customer. TP in Malaysia's full-service outsourcing includes comprehensive customer care, technical support, B2B sales, and back-office services.

Krishna Baidya, senior director, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "TP in Malaysia's success is built on a dual focus on operational scalability and human-centric service. Today, it is a strategic hub for its marquee clients needing to expand their CX across borders with multilingual assistance."

TP in Malaysia prioritizes trust and safety across all operations, ensuring client satisfaction and security. Its digital transformation strategy is centered on enhancing interactions, knowledge management, and workflow automation. While TP consolidates its position as the market leader in Malaysia, its success story illustrates the strength of strategic vision, operational excellence, and the constant pursuit of innovation and client-centricity. The company is well positioned with a solid foundation and ambitious expansion plans to drive growth and steer ahead of the competition.

Beyond its people-first approach, TP in Malaysia has positioned itself as a leader in CX management innovation. By infusing advanced technologies such as GenAI into its solutions, the company has enhanced operational efficiency and built an outstanding reputation as a forward-thinking disruptor in the sector. TP's unique ability to balance human empathy and technological innovation resonates strongly with clients and positions the brand as a trusted partner driving long-term value for them. Its exemplary growth, backed by investments in multilingual abilities and employee development, confirms its commitment to operational excellence.

"TP's data security and privacy accreditations further boost client confidence, especially in highly regulated sectors. With an established track record of delivering outstanding CX across customer journeys, the company has positioned itself as a trusted partner that drives client satisfaction and business growth. By seamlessly integrating advanced, AI-driven solutions with emotionally intelligent approaches, TP in Malaysia enhances its ability to adapt to client needs. Its credibility is underscored by the company's innovation, strategic vision, executional excellence and reliability," added Baidya.

With its strong overall performance, TP earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Malaysian Market Leadership Award in the CX management services industry.

