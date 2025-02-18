WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR said that it will acquire a stake in Employment Hero from SEEK Investments. The SEEK Growth Fund continues to be a material investor in Employment Hero.Founded in 2014, Employment Hero is a employment management platform that provides end-to-end human resources management, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools covering every stage of the employee lifecycle. Over the past decade, the Company has grown its footprint to serve more than 300,000 small and medium-sized enterprises globally.The transaction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of calendar year 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX